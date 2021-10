Here is our song from the single Coming Home. Dive in and enjoy this new beautiful rhythmic synthpop track from Outsized. A collaboration with the Icelandic singer Helga Dyrfinna, who makes something special out of the song with her fantastic singing. The whole thing was produced by producer Rob Dust. Enjoy and see for yourself.

Thanks to Helen Dares (Lyrics) Thanks to Sven.W. Remo S. Daniel R. Bjørn G. and Michael B. Martin von Auen (Video)