¡-PAHL-! – Dyo

By Markus

YouTube video

Einen Menschen verlieren. Einen, den man aufrichtig und vollkommen liebt. Passiert. In diesen Tagen. Immer. Und immer wieder. Zuschauen müssen. Machtlos. Sein. Schmerz. Aushalten. Wie viel noch? Abschied nehmen. Mit tränenerstickter Stimme. Dem, den man liebt, der nicht mehr ist, zuraunen: Noch weinen wir vor Schmerz. Aber bald werden wir gemeinsam wieder lachen können. Nimm. Meine. Hand. DYO. Der neue Song von ¡-PAHL-! Gewidmet unserem Freund Louis Zachert. Jetzt überall erhältlich.

¡-PAHL-! @ Web


pahl.de.com
facebook.com/soundofpahl
instagram.com/soundofpahl

¡-PAHL-! Live

Es sind leider keine Termine in unserer Datenbank

Jetzt deinen Konzertalarm einrichten
Alle Angaben und Inhalte sind ohne Gewähr, Irrtum und Änderungen vorbehalten.

Markus Schmitz

+49 170 182 96 13

markus@uselinks.de

Bergisch Gladbach

