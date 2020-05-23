Samstag, Mai 23, 2020
Pandoria – Crush

By Markus

official lyric video

Pandoria @ Web

facebook.com/pandoria

Pandoria Live

Zweites Sündenklang Album

"Jahresringe" knüpft da an, wo "Tränenreich" 2014 aufgehört hat - mit emotionalen und persönlichen Songs. Dark-Pop angereichert...
Infacted 9 steht schon in den Startlöchern

Wenn diese „merkwürdigen“ Zeiten etwas Gutes haben, dann die Tatsache, dass viele Musiker derzeit sehr produktiv sind...
Solar Fake – Who Cares, It’s Live

Mit „You Win. Who Cares?“ veröffentlichten Solar Fake 2018 den bisherigen Höhepunkt ihrer Karriere! Die Tour zu...
Avoid-A-Void are back!

Das aus NRW stammende Duo Avoid-A-Void steht bereits länger als Geheimtipp für Synthpop im Sinne von „Klasse...
4.0 Band Index

Pandoria

Pandoria Audiographie
1.2 Videos

Frozen Plasma – Westend

Taken from the 4th Album: GezeitenCool driver...
1.1 News

Infacted 9 steht schon in den Startlöchern

Wenn diese „merkwürdigen“ Zeiten etwas Gutes haben,...
1.2 Videos

Larva – Pay The Price

Band: Larva Song: Pay the price Album:...
Third Realm – When The Sun Goes Down

Auger - When We Are Apart

Auger – When We Are Apart

