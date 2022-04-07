1.0 Musik1.2 VideosParadox Obscur - Animal Reactor
1.0 Musik1.2 Videos

Paradox Obscur – Animal Reactor

By Markus

-

1.0 Musik1.2 VideosParadox Obscur - Animal Reactor
YouTube video

Taken from the album „Morphogenesis“ Released on May 6th, 2022

Directed by • Sheng-Yang Su https://sushengyang.tw/ Dancers: • Szu-Haou Cheng • Kai-Ning Chung • Wen-Yi Wu • Hsin Ho Fashion by • Egg Roll Boys notjustalabel.com/eggrollboys Mastering at SoundCave Studios Athens

Paradox Obscur @ Web


facebook.com/paradoxobscur
instagram.com/paradox_obscur

Paradox Obscur Live

Es sind leider keine Termine in unserer Datenbank

Jetzt deinen Konzertalarm einrichten
Alle Angaben und Inhalte sind ohne Gewähr, Irrtum und Änderungen vorbehalten.

Newsletter? Anmelden
Jede Woche alle News

- Advertisment -

Teile diesen Beitrag

- Advertisement -

Latest News

1.1 News

Chris Pohl präsentiert erste Single aus kommenden She Hates Emotions Album

Der Melancholic Maniac ist zurück! Blutengel-Chef Chris Pohl nimmt uns wieder mit auf einen...
1.1 News

5TimesZero`s „Escape From Love“

"Am Anfang war die Null. Reset und neu. Zero als Nullpunkt.“ 5TimesZero Seit Anfang 2015 hat sich 5TimesZero aus alten Weggefährten...
1.1 News

Beat Noir Deluxe`s neue heisst „King Pawn Sacrifice“

Im Schachspiel ist der König die zentrale Figur, die es zu beschützen gilt. Dafür...
1.1 News

Anadyr Debütalbum

Anadyr ist ein Duo aus Göteborg, bestehend aus Emma Bergstedt und Johan Hellqvist. Beide...

Das könnte dich auch interessierenRelated
Für dich ausgesucht

1.1 News

Chrom – Electro Synthetic Decay

Pünktlich zur "Living The Darkness" Tour meldet sich Chrom,...
Markus -
1.1 News

Chris Pohl präsentiert erste Single aus kommenden She Hates Emotions Album

Der Melancholic Maniac ist zurück! Blutengel-Chef Chris Pohl nimmt...
Markus -
1.2 Videos

Kite – Panic Music

Official music video for Panic Music by Kite Director:...
Markus -
1.0 Musik

My Love Kills Album Nr. 3

My Love Kills ist eine der Bands, die nach...
Markus -

Pictures

Band Index

Band Index

Markus Schmitz

+49 170 182 96 13

markus@uselinks.de

Bergisch Gladbach

X
X