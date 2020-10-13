Dienstag, Oktober 13, 2020
1.0 Musik 1.2 Videos Parralox - Conclusion
1.0 Musik1.2 Videos

Parralox – Conclusion

By Markus

-

- Advertisment -
1.0 Musik 1.2 Videos Parralox - Conclusion

Dedicated to J Michael Straczynski. Producer – John von Ahlen Engineer – Juan del Toro Vocals – Nic Toupee & John Recorded at Subterrane Recording Studio, Melbourne, Australia. Spoken vocals courtesy of the absolutely fabulous Nic Toupee. Tea and Crumpets c/o Mike Cooper. Nic Toupee and Mike Cooper aka Your Silent Face https://yoursilentface.bandcamp.com/ Video edited by John von Ahlen. US Management – CAMP Entertainment adam@campentertainment.com © 2020 Tunecore Publishing ℗ 2020 Subterrane Records

Parralox @ Web

www.parralox.com
facebook.com/parralox
twitter.com/parralox
soundcloud.com/parralox

Parralox Live

Jetzt deinen Konzertalarm einrichten

Teile diesen Beitrag

Newsletter? Anmelden
Jede Woche alle News

- Advertisement -

Latest News

1.1 NewsMarkus - 0

Agent Side Grinder Remixalbum “REMA/X”

Nachdem Agent Side Grinder letztjährig mit ihrem fünften Longplayer „A/X“ und dem darauf enthaltenen Mix aus Dark-Electro,...
Weiterlesen
1.1 NewsMarkus - 0

Massiv in Mensch und Rana Arborea: Gestrandet

Am 30.10.2020 erscheint die neue Single „Gestrandet“ von „Massiv in Mensch“ und Rana Arborea.Die musikalische Robinsonade steht...
Weiterlesen
1.1 NewsMarkus - 0

CattaC`s drittes Album

Hypnotische Beats beschleunigen den Puls, dunkle Elektroklänge berühren die Tiefen der Seele und eine markante Stimme gibt...
Weiterlesen
1.1 NewsMarkus - 0

Engelstrompeten & Teufelsposaunen by Welle:Erdball

Hallo, hier spricht Welle: Erdball! Wir begrüßen Sie recht herzlich zur Übertragung der Sendung...
Weiterlesen

Das könnte dich auch interessierenRelated
Für dich ausgesucht

1.1 News

Ela Minus “Acts Of Rebellion”

Die kolumbianische Musikerin Ela Minus hat die...
Markus - 0
Weiterlesen
1.1 News

Austerity Complex`s “Endless Years”

Austerity Complex ist ein englisch/deutsches Synthpop-Projekt aus...
Markus - 0
Weiterlesen
1.2 Videos

Celluloide – Si Tu Renonces

This version is taken from the super-limited...
Markus - 0
Weiterlesen
1.1 News

Schwarzschild – Auf allen Wegen

Nichts schmerzt uns so sehr, wie der...
Markus - 0
Weiterlesen

Popular articles

2̵n̵d̵ ̵f̷a̶c̴e̷ veröffentlichen limitierte EP “Nihilum”

Markus - 0
Eines der stärksten Newcomeralben des letzten Jahres war eindeutig das Debüt "Nemesis" von 2nd Face. Jetzt legt der Mainzer Vincent "Thorn" Uhlig...
Weiterlesen

Aesthetic Perfection

4.1 Band Index Markus - 0
Aesthetic Perfection Audiographie Alle VÖ`s sehen
Weiterlesen

Zoodrake

4.1 Band Index Markus - 0
Zoodrake Audiographie Alle VÖ`s sehen
Weiterlesen

Unzucht (Audiointerview)

1.3 Interviews Karsten Allenstein - 0
Im Rahmen des Amphi Festivals stand uns die Band Unzucht für ein Interview zur Verfügung.
Weiterlesen

Featured

Newsletter

© Copyright - Markus Schmitz

MEHR STORYS

Alienare – #Neon

Markus - 0

Perpacity – Mice of Men

Markus - 0
X
X