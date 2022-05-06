1.0 Musik1.1 News

Pending Position`s Quasi Debüt

Markus
Markus

Die Bremer EBM Formation Pending Position sind ein Newcomer der Keiner ist, denn die Beiden Protagonisten. wissen, was sie tun.

Das Debüt gab die Band bereits 2016 mit einer ersten EP, allerdings blieb man dann lange stumm. Erst ein paar Jahre später veröffentlichte die Band den Song „Körper auf Körper“, der nun über Infacted Recordings wiederveröffentlicht wird.

Ein Song wie eine Hymne, ein Song, der konzipiert ist die Tanzflächen der Elektronik Clubs zu füllen. Auf den Punkt, nur noch übertroffen vom „Aircrash Bureau“ Remix, der eine gekonnte Alternative aufzeigt. Zweimal elektronische Körpermusik vom Feinsten! Wessen Fuß dabei still steht, dem ist wirklich nicht mehr zu helfen…

