Phillip Boa And The Voodooclub

06.05.2022 – 16.12.2022 | 12 Events

Markus

Phillip Boa And The Voodooclub laden zu exklusiven Best-of-Shows – das darf man nicht verpassen!

Mai 2022

Fr06mai20:00 Phillip Boa and the VoodooclubCottbus, Best Of Shows 2022

Sa07mai20:00 Phillip Boa and the VoodooclubJena, Best Of Shows 2022

September 2022

Fr30sep20:00 Phillip Boa and the VoodooclubDresden, Best Of Shows 2022

Oktober 2022

Fr07okt20:00 Phillip Boa and the VoodooclubBremen, Best Of Shows 2022

Sa08okt20:00 Phillip Boa and the VoodooclubOsnabrück, Best Of Shows 2022

Sa15okt20:00 Phillip Boa and the VoodooclubLudwigsburg, Best Of Shows 2022

November 2022

Fr04nov20:00 Phillip Boa and the VoodooclubHamburg, Best Of Shows 2022

Sa05nov20:00 Phillip Boa and the VoodooclubHamburg, Best Of Shows 2022

Fr11nov20:00 Phillip Boa and the VoodooclubHameln, Best Of Shows 2022

Sa12nov20:00 Phillip Boa and the VoodooclubKöln, Best Of Shows 2022

Sa19nov20:00 Phillip Boa and the VoodooclubFrankfurt am Main, Best Of Shows 2022

Dezember 2022

Fr16dez20:00 Phillip Boa and the VoodooclubGöttingen, Best Of Shows 2022


Alle Angaben und Inhalte sind ohne Gewähr, Irrtum und Änderungen vorbehalten.

Latest News

1.0 Musik

Tragic Impulse Album Nr. 4

Aus der Stahlstadt Pittsburgh kommt das vierte Album des Electro-Industrial-Kraftwerks: Tragic Impulse. Dieses Mal hat Paul Graham seine Expertise...
1.1 News

Die schwedischen Meister des Elektro Drama kehren zurück – verbesserter Sound, verfeinerter Look & neue Kollaborationen!

Es ist schon eine Weile her, das man neue Töne von Octolab zu hören bekommen hat, aber das Warten...
1.1 News

Orange Sector goes hockey

Eishockey und Musik sind seit Jahren eng miteinander verbunden. Besonders Musik, die die Emotionen, Motivation und die Geschwindigkeit diesen...
1.1 News

Kiberspassk veröffentlichen neue Single & Visualizer „Morozko“, aus dem kommenden Album „Smorodina“!

Im Mittelpunkt der einzigartigen Musik von Kiberspassk steht die Sängerin Baba Yaga, eine Wahnsinnsfrau mit großer Stimmgewalt, die von rauen...

2.0 Nachtschicht

Phillip Boa and the Voodooclub – Earthly Powers Tour

EARTHLY POWERS ist Boas 19. Studioalbum und steht momentan...
Markus

