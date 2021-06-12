Piston Damp – Loose Ends (Lockdown video)

The official lockdown video for Loose Ends – single version by Piston Damp.
Piston Damp is: Jonas Groth & Truls Sønsterud
Written by Jonas Groth
Video by Poprum. Editing by Erik Popek, supervised by Fredrik Darum
Footage by Piston Damp
Recorded, arranged, produced and programmed by Piston Damp
All vocals arranged and recorded by Jonas Groth
Mastered by Ole-Espen Kristiansen at STUDIO +/-
Mixed and engineered by Magne Johansen and Piston Damp
Piston Damp logo by Espenoo
Production office; Per Aksel Lundgreen and Elisabeth Groth
Worldwide digital distribution by Sub Culture Records