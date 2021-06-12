Piston Damp – Loose Ends (Lockdown video)

The official lockdown video for Loose Ends – single version by Piston Damp.

Piston Damp is: Jonas Groth & Truls Sønsterud

Written by Jonas Groth

Video by Poprum. Editing by Erik Popek, supervised by Fredrik Darum

Footage by Piston Damp

Recorded, arranged, produced and programmed by Piston Damp

All vocals arranged and recorded by Jonas Groth

Mastered by Ole-Espen Kristiansen at STUDIO +/-

Mixed and engineered by Magne Johansen and Piston Damp

Piston Damp logo by Espenoo

Production office; Per Aksel Lundgreen and Elisabeth Groth

Worldwide digital distribution by Sub Culture Records