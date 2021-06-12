Sonntag, Juni 13, 2021
Piston Damp – Making The World Great Again

The duo currently residing in Sarpsborg, Norway is composed by: Jonas Groth – Singer/songwriter/producer, with more than 20 years’ experience from both stages and studios all over the world, mostly connected to his brother, Stephan’s band, APOPTYGMA BERZERK. He has also collaborated with various other acts like MAGENTA and THE ANIX and THE DANDY WARHOLS. Truls Sønsterud – Musical arranger/keyboardist/songwriter, connected to various bands since the late 90’s. Truls has worked under the alias TRÖLL when remixing both Piston Damp and other electronic acts.

www.pistondamp.com
facebook.com/pistondampcom

