Porn: The Darkest Of Human Desires Remixed

Nach „The Darkest Of Human Desires – Act II”, dem zweiten Teil der Mr Strangler Trilogie, die im Februar 2019 veröffentlicht und von Tom Baker (bekannt für seine Arbeit mit NIN, Rob Zombie, Marilyn Mansion, …) gemastert wurde, ist PORN nun mit dem Remixalbum zum zweiten Akt zurück!

Das Remixalbum beinhaltet tolle Kooperationen mit Hante, Fragrance, Aura Shred, Heartlay, Entropy Zero, An Erotic End Of Times, Ruinizer und liefert exzellente elektronische, Industrial- und experimentelle Versionen der Original-Albumtracks ab.

Das letzte Kapitel der Trilogie ist bereits eingespielt und wird 2020 herauskommen. Die Band wird Anfang nächsten Jahres bzw. im kommenden Frühjahr auf Tour gehen, um das neue Album vorzustellen.

Porn @ Web
facebook.com/PORNtheband

Porn Live

Es sind leider keine Termine in unserer Datenbank

