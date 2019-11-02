Samstag, November 2, 2019
Pouppée Fabrikk kündigen neues Material an

Digitale Single "Only Control" kündigt neues Album an

By Markus

Schwedens Meister der EBM, Pouppée Fabrikk, überraschen uns mit der Veröffentlichung dieser neuen Single! “Only Control” ist ein brutaler Angriff auf deinen Geist und Körper, der auf alle Formen von Kontrolle und Unterdrückung abzielt. Straighter Elektro-Punk mit Kick-In-In-Your-Face-Attitüde, angeführt von wütend kraftvollem Gesang und verheerenden Basslinien, die uns alle daran erinnern, wie EBM-Standards klingen sollten. Dieser neue Song erscheint auch in einer exklusiven Remix-Version von Freunden und Nachbarn von Spetsnaz.

Zweifellos sind die Giganten mit dem vielversprechenden kommenden Album “Armén” zurück, auf dem sie keinen Raum für Kompromisse ließen. 2020 wird sicherlich ein Jahr des “Grand Cru” für elektronische Körpermusik werden. Pouppée Fabrikk ‘s erstes komplett neues Material seit 1998!

“Arbeit, Gott, Staat, Angst, Geld, Daten – sie sind alle Instrumente der Kontrolle, und denken Sie daran, dass Kontrolle gebrochen werden kann.”

Pouppée Fabrikk @ Web
facebook.com/Pouppée-Fabrikk

Pouppée Fabrikk Live

Es sind leider keine Termine in unserer Datenbank

Jetzt deinen Konzertalarm einrichten

