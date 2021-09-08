Donnerstag, September 9, 2021
Promethea – Rush

By Markus

YouTube video

“Rush” is from the EP “Dreams Surreal” that is available on all streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music.

Music produced, written, performed & mixed: Marthe Borge-Lunde Pfirrmann Mixing & Mastering: Michael Pfirrmann Music video filmed & edited: Marthe Borge-Lunde Pfirrmann

Promethea @ Web

facebook.com/promethea.music
instagram.com/promethea_music

Promethea Live

