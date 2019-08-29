29.08.2019
Psy’Aviah – Searching (ft. Mari Kattman)

By Markus Schmitz

Searching without giving up even though… ~ Music video for the song “Searching” ft. Mari Kattman. Lyrics & credits below. == Song is taken from the 2019 Psy’Aviah “Soul Searching” album as released by Alfa Matrix records – Physical CD or 2CD special edition: www.alfa-matrix-store.com – Bandcamp: tba soon – Spotify: tba soon – Apple Music: tba soon – Or ask your local music store! =

= Music Credits == Vocals performed by Mari Kattman. Music, lyrics and production by Yves Schelpe for Psy’Aviah. Mixed by Mitia Wexler – http://wxlr.mx Mastered by Geert de Wilde. – www.facebook.com/IC434 == Video Credits == Video concept by Jonathan Guttmann and Yves Schelpe. Directed and shot on location at Tenerife, Canary Islands by Jonathan Guttman. – http://jonathanguttmann.weebly.com/ Starring Melani Luis – www.instagram.com/melaniluis

