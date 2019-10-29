Psy’Aviah – Voodoo Love (ft. Roeland van der Velde)

== Music Credits ==
Vocals performed by Roeland van der Velde (www.modelpose.com).
Lyrics by Roeland van der Velde and Yves Schelpe.
Music and production by Yves Schelpe for Psy’Aviah.
Mixed by Mitia Wexler
– http://wxlr.mx
Mastered by Geert de Wilde.
– www.facebook.com/IC434
== Video Credits ==
Video concept by David Ignacio and Yves Schelpe.
Directed and shot on location at la Villa Medelin Colombia by David Ignacio.
– www.instagram.com/c_i_n_e_m_a_1193
Starring
– Ana María Giraldo
www.instagram.com/anagiraldoar
– Negeth Beta
www.facebook.com/negeth.beta
