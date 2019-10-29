Dienstag, Oktober 29, 2019
Psy’Aviah – Voodoo Love (ft. Roeland van der Velde)

== Music Credits == Vocals performed by Roeland van der Velde (www.modelpose.com). Lyrics by Roeland van der Velde and Yves Schelpe. Music and production by Yves Schelpe for Psy’Aviah. Mixed by Mitia Wexler – http://wxlr.mx Mastered by Geert de Wilde. – www.facebook.com/IC434 == Video Credits == Video concept by David Ignacio and Yves Schelpe. Directed and shot on location at la Villa Medelin Colombia by David Ignacio. – www.instagram.com/c_i_n_e_m_a_1193 Starring – Ana María Giraldo www.instagram.com/anagiraldoar – Negeth Beta www.facebook.com/negeth.beta

Psy’Aviah @ Web
www.psyaviah.com
facebook.com/psyaviah
soundcloud.com/psyaviah

Psy’Aviah Live

Es sind leider keine Termine in unserer Datenbank

Caisaron`s neue Single “Unconnectable”

'Unconnectable' ist der Titel der neuen Single-Auskopplung aus dem kommenden Album von Caisaron.
Porn: The Darkest Of Human Desires Remixed

Nach „The Darkest Of Human Desires – Act II”, dem zweiten Teil der Mr Strangler Trilogie, die...
Neues von Chemical Sweet Kid

Das fünfte Album von Chemical Sweet Kid nimmt den Hörer auf eine dunkle Industrial-Electro-Rock-Reise durch...
Eli van Pike liefern neue „Europa-Hymne“

Nehmen sie mit ihrer letzten Single „In Flames“ noch das Heimatland des Sängers Pike kritisch unter die...
Face The Beat: Session 5

Die ungarische EBM Formation First Aid 4 Souls ist zurück.

Psy’Aviah`s neues Album “Soul Searching”

ELM`s zweites Album

