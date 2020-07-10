Freitag, Juli 10, 2020
1.0 Musik 1.2 Videos Purwien & Kowa - Desert
1.0 Musik1.2 Videos

Purwien & Kowa – Desert

By Markus

-

- Advertisment -
1.0 Musik 1.2 Videos Purwien & Kowa - Desert

Hallo ihr da draußen, hier das zweite Video zum bald erscheinenden Purwien & Kowa Album "Vier" . Diesmal haben die beiden Herren sich bis in Wüste gewagt um Euch ein bisschen Sommerfeeling in diesen komischen Juli zu bringen. Viel Spaß mit "Desert" von Purwien und Kowa.

Posted by Christian Purwien on Friday, July 10, 2020

Hallo ihr da draußen, hier das zweite Video zum bald erscheinenden Purwien & Kowa Album “Vier” . Diesmal haben die beiden Herren sich bis in Wüste gewagt um Euch ein bisschen Sommerfeeling in diesen komischen Juli zu bringen.Viel Spaß mit “Desert” von Purwien und Kowa.

Purwien & Kowa @ Web

www.purwienundkowa.com
facebook.com/purwienundkowa

Purwien & Kowa Live

Jetzt deinen Konzertalarm einrichten

Teile diesen Beitrag

Newsletter? Anmelden
Jede Woche alle News

- Advertisement -

Latest News

1.1 NewsMarkus - 0

Geometric Vision`s ” Slowemotion”

Nach 3 äußerst erfolgreichen Alben, kommt nun mit „Slowemotion“ ist die erste "Maxisingle" von Geometric Vision über...
Weiterlesen
1.1 NewsMarkus - 0

Speed Injektion Debüt

Speed Injektion ist ein tanzflächenfokussiertes Nebenprojekt des berüchtigten Aggrotech-Acts Alien Vampires und präsentiert nun seine Debüt Veröffentlichung.
Weiterlesen
1.1 NewsMarkus - 0

Sirus – The Book Of Gates

Die zweite Single aus dem aktuellen Sirus-Album "Apocrypha" ist nichts anderes als der Live-Favorit "The Book of...
Weiterlesen
1.1 NewsMarkus - 0

Solar Fake Entern die Charts mit Live-Album

Das letzte Woche erschienene Solar Fake Live-Album „Who Cares, it's live“ landete in Deutschland auf Platz 25...
Weiterlesen

Das könnte dich auch interessierenRelated
Für dich ausgesucht

1.2 Videos

Purwien und Kowa – Die Liebe tanzt feat Bianca Stücker

Hallo Freunde der modernen Tanzmusik, Jetzt ist...
Markus - 0
Weiterlesen
1.1 News

Purwien & Kowa melden sich zurück

Irgendwas is' ja immer. Wenn man vorher...
Markus - 0
Weiterlesen
4.0 Band Index

Purwien & Kowa

Purwien & Kowa Audiographie
Markus - 0
Weiterlesen

Purwien & Kowa: Nach Zwei kommt Drei

Gleich mit drei EPs schicken uns Purwien...
Markus - 0
Weiterlesen
Kontaktieren Sie uns: markus@uselinks.de
©
MEHR STORYS

CattaC – Cannot Stop

Markus - 0

Faderhead – The Story So Far

Markus - 0
X
X