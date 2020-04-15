Rabia Sorda melden sich zurück mit neuer Single “Destruye”

Erk Aicrag, auch bekannt als Frontmann der Mexican Aggrotech Devils Hocico, meldet sich mit seinem Soloprojekt Rabia Sorda zurück und veröffentlicht heute eine brandneue Video-Single “Destruye“!

„Sonically speaking we want to deliver an atomic bomb and I think that’s what it is!”, kommentiert Erk über “Destruye”, “the song is full of forceful sounds and a driving energy. It is the perfect track to get lost into and bang your head to!”

Zwischen Industrial Metal und hartem Electro initiiert Rabia Sorda eine neue Art der Kombination von Elektronik und Gitarrenklängen. Die spanischen Texte erzählen dabei eine sehr persönliche Geschichte: „Destruye is a song about burning down the negative experiences of your past and building a future from the ashes of them. The lyrics are dealing with the pain of seeing someone I love drifting into a world of drug abuse.”

Zusätzlich zu der Rabia Sorda “Destruye” Single und dem Video von Liss Eulenherz, haben die Elektro-Legenden Leaether Strip, Drum and Bass-Shootingstars Shadow Sect und Virus vs. Humans, ein Alter Ego von Erk, Remixe beigesteuert, die am 29. April veröffentlicht werden.

Rabia Sorda @ Web

www.rabiasorda.com

facebook.com/rabiasorda