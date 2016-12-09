Rave The Reqviem – Synchronized Stigma Muskvideos

Rave The Reqviem – Synchronized Stigma

09.12.2016


(p) + (c) 2016 Digital World Audio
Taken from the DWA album “The Gospel Of Nil” (DWA433/DWD434) and the single “Synchronized Stigma” (DWV454/DWV455/DWD456)
Video prodvced by The Chvrch Of RTR
Filmed by Petter Perseivs and Daniel “Yor” Lindgren
Glidcam operated by Emil Moberg Lvnden
Post-prodvction by Petter Perseivs
Tove Johansson as Eve
Renaissance dress provided by Lisas Historiska Klader

Mvsic and lyrics by Filip Lönnqvist
Mixed by André Alvinzi and Linvs Cornelivsson
Mastered by André Alvinzi

