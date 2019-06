As we promised, here you can see the video of In my Face, released on our EP UNIQUE. We recorded in Leipzig, Germany, january/february 2019.

Advertisement

We say thank you to: Swen Schröter and Sven Niesel for the light and the cameras. We say thank you to: Janet “Jo” Schneider, Anja Maywald, Katrin Schönerstedt, Manuela Brandis and last but not least Anika Syfus for the engagement and the patience. A very good job girls!!!