Sonntag, Januar 16, 2022
1.0 Musik1.2 VideosReakton - atom
1.0 Musik1.2 Videos

Reakton – atom

By Markus

-

1.0 Musik1.2 VideosReakton - atom
YouTube video

With their new single ATOM, Berlin based Robotronic duo Reakton describe our surrounding from a very different point of view. „Everything that interacts in our world basically consists of atoms only. When 2 people connect, in the end it is only clusters of atoms that do this with each other.“

Reakton @ Web

www.reakton.de
facebook.com/ReaktonMusic
instagram.com/reakton_official

Reakton Live

Es sind leider keine Termine in unserer Datenbank

Jetzt deinen Konzertalarm einrichten
Alle Angaben und Inhalte sind ohne Gewähr, Irrtum und Änderungen vorbehalten.

Newsletter? Anmelden
Jede Woche alle News

- Advertisment -

Teile diesen Beitrag

- Advertisement -

Latest News

1.1 News

Drittes Chamaeleon Album

Seit der Veröffentlichung von "Evil Is Good", dem zweiten Full-Length-Album von Chamaeleon, das im...
1.1 News

iVardensphere`s „Ragemaker“

Der Industrial-Tribalist iVardenspehere präsentiert das Album "Ragemaker". Komplex und vielschichtig verwebt "Ragemaker" Elektronik mit...
1.1 News

Willkommen in GOATopia!

Willkommen in GOATopia! Im musikalischen Strudel aus utopischen Visionen und Wunschbildern vergangener Zukunftsträume! Das...
1.1 News

Fractal Age mit zweitem Album im Gepäck

Fractal Age sind zurück. Die 2017 gegründete Formation konnte sich vor zwei Jahren mit...

Das könnte dich auch interessierenRelated
Für dich ausgesucht

1.2 Videos

Blutengel – Our Souls Will Never Die

With the new single "Our Souls Will Never Die",...
Markus -
1.2 Videos

Massive Ego – Dead Eyes Black

MASSIVE EGO return to their synth-pop roots for the...
Markus -
2.1 Live in Concert

Solar Fake – Enjoy Dystopia Tour 2022

Es gibt sicher bessere Momente, um eine Tour anzukündigen...
Markus -
1.1 News

„Dead Eyes Black“ führt Massive Ego zu ihren Synthie-Pop-Wurzeln zurück

Mit der neuen Single Dead Eyes Black kehren Massive...
Markus -

Pictures

Band Index

Band Index

Markus Schmitz

+49 170 182 96 13

markus@uselinks.de

Bergisch Gladbach

X
X