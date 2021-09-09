Donnerstag, September 9, 2021
Reakton setzen CPU auf das OOL-Music Motherboard, erste Single veröffentlicht!

von Markus

Reakton ist das elektronische Soundprojekt aus Berlin, welches sich dem Genre der Robotronic Music verschrieben hat, und nun setzt seine CPU auf das „Out Of Line Music“ Motherboard.

Der Reakton-Quantencomputer erblickt am 08. September das Licht der Welt und läuft mit der KI von Out Of Line. Die erste Single „nano“ träumt von der Zukunft in der nanotech-Medizinwelt. Reakton arbeiten ausschließlich digital. Einen Plattenvertrag mit Out Of Line haben sie noch ganz analog unterschrieben.

Reakton @ Web

www.reakton.de
facebook.com/ReaktonMusic
instagram.com/reakton_official

Reakton Live

