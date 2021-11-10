Donnerstag, November 11, 2021
Rector Scanner – Das Mädchen aus dem All

By Markus

YouTube video

the first single from the double EP „Das Mädchen aus dem All“, music and lyrics by RECTOR SCANNER, video by Thomas Jordan, label: Alfa Matrix 2021

Rector Scanner @ Web

facebook.com/rectorscanner

Rector Scanner Live

