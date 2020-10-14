Renard – Hotel (with Marian Gold)

The single ”Hotel” sees RENARD collaborate with legendary ALPAHVILLE vocalist Marian Gold. Reinhardt & Gold share a mutual admiration of each other’s work, & for Gold, singing for any act other than an ALPHAVILLE is an extraordinary occasion. director / animator BABIS ALEXIADIS https://babisalexiadis.com/ 1st assistant animator TATIANA EIKOSIDYOU 2nd assistant animator POLYXENY KATSARI dancer NIKOS KALIVAS performers THANASIS ALEXIADIS, VIRGINIA TAMVAKI, CLEOPATRE BALAI, CATERINA SISINNI

