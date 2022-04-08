1.0 Musik1.2 VideosRroyce - Paranoiac SL
Rroyce – Paranoiac SL

By Markus

-

YouTube video

Paranoiac SL is the 1st Single, taken from our 4th Studio Album „RROARR“. Many thanks to „Grey´s Puppets“ and „Tiefgang Filmproduktion“

Rroyce @ Web


www.rroyce.de
facebook.com/RROYCE.official

Rroyce Live

Juli 2022

Sa16jul16:0023:30Nachholtermin 1.Black Lower Castle FestivalKranichfeldBisheriger Termin: 31.07.2021Artist:A Spell Inside,Adam Is A Girl,Mesh,Rroyce,Solar Fake 0 Add to wishlist

September 2022

Fr23sep20:00RroyceMörlenbach, Rroar Tour 2022Artist:A Spell Inside,Rroyce 0 Add to wishlist

Sa24sepGanztägig E-Tropolis Festival 2022OberhausenArtist:Aesthetic Perfection,Agent Side Grinder,Centhron,Faderhead,Grendel,Leæther Strip,Mildreda,Project Pitchfork,Rroyce,Solar Fake,The Joke Jay,Winterkälte 0 Add to wishlist

Fr30sep20:00RroyceHannover, Rroar Tour 2022Artist:A Spell Inside,Rroyce 0 Add to wishlist

Oktober 2022

Sa01okt20:00RroyceErfurt, Rroar Tour 2022Artist:A Spell Inside,Rroyce 0 Add to wishlist

So02okt20:00RroyceKassel, Rroar Tour 2022Artist:A Spell Inside,Rroyce 0 Add to wishlist

Fr07okt20:00RroyceBerlin, Rroar Tour 2022Artist:A Spell Inside,Rroyce 0 Add to wishlist

Sa08okt20:00RroyceDresden, Rroar Tour 2022Artist:A Spell Inside,Beyond Border,Rroyce 0 Add to wishlist

Alle Angaben und Inhalte sind ohne Gewähr, Irrtum und Änderungen vorbehalten.

