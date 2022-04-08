2.0 Nachtschicht2.1 Live in Concert

Rroyce – Rroar Tour 2022

Rroyce live in Mörlenbach, Oberhausen, Hannoverm Erfurt, Kassel, Berlin und Dresden

Markus

Rroyce präsentieren im Spätsommer, die Tour zu Ihrem vierten Album „RROARR“. Begleitet wird die Band dabei von A Spell Inside und zum Finale stößt Beyond Boarder noch dazu.

September 2022

Fr23sep20:00RroyceMörlenbach, Rroar Tour 2022Artist:A Spell Inside,Rroyce 0 Add to wishlist

Sa24sepGanztägig E-Tropolis Festival 2022OberhausenArtist:Aesthetic Perfection,Agent Side Grinder,Centhron,Faderhead,Grendel,Leæther Strip,Mildreda,Project Pitchfork,Rroyce,Solar Fake,The Joke Jay,Winterkälte 0 Add to wishlist

Fr30sep20:00RroyceHannover, Rroar Tour 2022Artist:A Spell Inside,Rroyce 0 Add to wishlist

Oktober 2022

Sa01okt20:00RroyceErfurt, Rroar Tour 2022Artist:A Spell Inside,Rroyce 0 Add to wishlist

So02okt20:00RroyceKassel, Rroar Tour 2022Artist:A Spell Inside,Rroyce 0 Add to wishlist

Fr07okt20:00RroyceBerlin, Rroar Tour 2022Artist:A Spell Inside,Rroyce 0 Add to wishlist

Sa08okt20:00RroyceDresden, Rroar Tour 2022Artist:A Spell Inside,Beyond Border,Rroyce 0 Add to wishlist


Alle Angaben und Inhalte sind ohne Gewähr, Irrtum und Änderungen vorbehalten.

Rroyce @ Web


www.rroyce.de
facebook.com/RROYCE.official
- Advertisement -

Teile diesen Beitrag

- Advertisment -

Latest News

1.1 News

Blutengel „Child Of Glass (25th Anniversary Edition)“

Was 1998 als Nebenprojekt nach der Auflösung der Band 'Seelenkrank' startete, feiert heute, fast 25 Jahre später, riesige Erfolge...
1.1 News

Menschdefekt feat. J:dead

Mit „Secular Days“ präsentieren Menschdefekt eine atemberaubende Kooperation mit dem derzeitigen Überflieger „J:dead“. Eine eingängige Melodie, leichte Gitarren, massig...
1.1 News

Cubic präsentiert neue EP

Wie der belgische Künstler Franky Deblomme mit seinem Projekt Cubic schon immer behauptet hat, destilliert er seine eigenen eklektischen...
1.1 News

Chrom – Electro Synthetic Decay

Pünktlich zur "Living The Darkness" Tour meldet sich Chrom, eine der beliebtesten deutschen Melodic-Electro-Bands, mit einer Neuauflage ihrer seit...

Das könnte dich auch interessierenRelated
Für dich ausgesucht

1.2 Videos

Rroyce – Paranoiac SL

Paranoiac SL is the 1st Single, taken from our...
Markus -
1.1 News

Solitary Experiments mit “ Every Now And Then“ Single wieder da

Die Berliner Futurepop Größe Solitary Experiments gehören seit mittlerweile...
Markus -
3.2 Streaming

BlackLine 22/2

Markus -
3.2 Streaming

GEWC KW 05 – 31.01.2022

Alle Infos zu den GEWC findest du hier
Markus -

Pictures

Band Index

Band Index

Markus Schmitz

+49 170 182 96 13

markus@uselinks.de

Bergisch Gladbach

X
X