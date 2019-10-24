Sonntag, Oktober 27, 2019
1.0 Musik 1.2 Videos Rue Oberkampf - Es Versucht
1.0 Musik1.2 Videos

Rue Oberkampf – Es Versucht

By Markus

-

- Advertisment -

Music and Lyrics by Rue Oberkampf Idea and Realisation by Christina Stuhlberger https://elephy.org/profiles/christina… You’ll find this and more songs on our first LP “CHRISTOPHE-PHILIPPE” at Young and Cold Records: https://youngandcold.de/shop/rue-ober… Mixing by Daniel Hallhuber and Rue Oberkampf Mastering by Eric van Wonterghem

Rue Oberkampf @ Web
facebook.com/RueOberkampf

Rue Oberkampf Live

November 2019

Fr01nov19:30Sa02(nov 2)5:00Glowing in the Dark FestWiesbadenArtist:DAF,Rue Oberkampf,Vive La Fête 0 Add to wishlist

Sa02nov(nov 2)20:00So03(nov 3)6:00Geräusche für die Zwanziger / Damaged Goods FestivalHamburgArtist:Agent Side Grinder,Rue Oberkampf 0 Add to wishlist

Jetzt deinen Konzertalarm einrichten

Teile diesen Beitrag

- Advertisement -

Latest News

1.1 NewsMarkus -
0

Cynical Existence sind mit dem Album “Rebirth” wieder da

Cynical Existence ist mit dem Nachfolger des 2017er Albums "Dying Light" wieder da. "Rebirth" ist...
Weiterlesen
1.4 Reviews
0

Gimme Shelter – Friedensfahrt

Robert Grolms und Niko Kötzsch gründeten 2009 die Formation „Gimme Shelter“ und feiern dieses Jahr demnach schon...
Weiterlesen
1.1 NewsMarkus -
0

Technolorgy sind wieder da

Es ist eine Weile her, aber jetzt sind Technolorgy mit einem brandneuen Album zurück! Die Jungs aus...
Weiterlesen
1.1 NewsMarkus -
0

Third Realm`s “The Art Of Despair”

Eingängiger, gut produzierter und inspirierend komponierter Darkpop, der sowohl für die Clubgänger, als auch für die...
Weiterlesen
- Advertisement -

Das könnte dich auch interessierenRelated
Für dich ausgesucht

Kontaktieren Sie uns: markus@uselinks.de
©
X
X