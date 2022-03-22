Start3.0 Listen3.2 StreamingRue Oberkampf - Liebe

Rue Oberkampf – Liebe

LIEBE is Rue Oberkampf’s long-awaited second Album and can be seen as a reflection on the last two years – what we’ve lost, what we’re longing for.

1.1 News

Rue Oberkampf`s zweites Album

Liebe ist das lang erwartete zweite Album von Rue...
Markus -
1.2 Videos

Rue Oberkampf – Hope And Fear

Taken from new RUE OBERKAMPF album "LIEBE" (Young and...
Markus -
4.1 Band Index

Rue Oberkampf

Elektro | EBM | Synth Passau | MunichJulia |...
Markus -
1.2 Videos

Rue Oberkampf – Es Versucht

Music and Lyrics by Rue Oberkampf Idea and Realisation...
Markus -

