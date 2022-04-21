1.0 Musik1.2 VideosRue Oberkampf - Somebody Else
Rue Oberkampf – Somebody Else

YouTube video

Taken from new RUE OBERKAMPF album „LIEBE“ (Young and Cold Records) Listen and Order here: https://rueoberkampf.bandcamp.com Music and Lyrics by Rue Oberkampf Mixing by Daniel Hallhuber Mastering by Eric van Wonterghem VIDEO: Videos / Photography: Martina Chamrad, Rue Oberkampf Video Footage by: Enid Valu (warm defeat), Ludmila Houben, Ahmetcan Gokceer, Bernardo Troux, Klaus Riedinger, Christina Stuhlberger Editor & Effects: Julia de Jouy (Rue Oberkampf)

facebook.com/RueOberkampf

