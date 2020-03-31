Dienstag, März 31, 2020
1.0 Musik Ruined Conflict - Neonlights
Ruined Conflict – Neonlights

By Markus

The New Ruined Conflict Single

Ruined Conflict @ Web
www.ruinedconflict.com
facebook.com/RuinedConflict

Ruined Conflict Live

Lykard – Unsterblich

Debut Single of my new project "Lykard" together with Martin Bodewell from Orange Sector as Shouter/Lead Vocalist....
Armageddon Dildos veröffentlichen neue Single

Der deutsche Kult-EBM-Act Armageddon Dildos enthüllt vor der Veröffentlichung des mit Spannung erwarteten neuen Albums "Dystopia" einen...
Black Nail Cabaret`s “Gods Verging On Sanity”

Wir schreiben das Jahr 2020 und Black Nail Cabaret haben sich gerade einen mustergültigen Start in die...
22 Jahre Endanger!

Die Zeit ist wie im Flug vergangen. Das Electro-Pop Projekt aus Braunschweig lässt sich auch nach...
2.1 Live in Concert

Line-Up Update: E-tropolis Festival 2020

Liebe E-tropolis Fans, drei Bands für den...
1.1 News

Various Artists – Infacted 8

In schöner Regelmäßigkeit veröffentlicht das in Deutschland...
2.1 Live in Concert

E-Tropolis 2020

Das Electro Festival des Jahres steigt am...
1.1 News

Ungewöhnliches Frozen Plasma Release

Frozen Plasma veröffentlichen eine Sammlung alter Songs....
Belavist Debüt

[de:ad:cibel]`s “Caligo”

