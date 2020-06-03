Mittwoch, Juni 3, 2020
Ruined Conflict

News

Ruined Conflict`s "Dying Light"

Markus
Die neue 6-Track EP von „Ruined Conflict“ erscheint in einer limitierten 200er Auflage in CD im sogenannten „ECO-Pak“. 6 absolute Hammertracks inklusive...
Menschdefekt mit neuem Album zurück

Markus
Fast sechs Jahre war es still um Menschdefekt doch die Band war alles Andere als untätig. Vom Duo zum Trio gewachsen präsentiert...
Ruined Conflict

Ruined Conflict Audiographie

Ruined Conflict @ Web
www.ruinedconflict.com
facebook.com/RuinedConflict

Ruined Conflict Live

Ruined Conflict`s "Dying Light"

Die neue 6-Track EP von „Ruined Conflict“ erscheint in einer limitierten 200er Auflage in CD im sogenannten...
Menschdefekt mit neuem Album zurück

Fast sechs Jahre war es still um Menschdefekt doch die Band war alles Andere als untätig. Vom...
Arctic Sunrise`s "Emptiness"

Mit Emptiness veröffentlicht Arctic Sunrise nach den beiden Vorab-Singleauskopplungen „Stars“ und „Surrender“ (top 10 DAC) die dritte...
Blue Forge Debütalbum

Von düsteren Synth-Rock-Hymnen bis hin zu melancholisch schönen Electro-Pop-Balladen präsentiert das Berliner Duo BlueForge ihren charismatischen Frontmann...
