Montag, Januar 31, 2022
Schnell & Langsam: Neues Patenbrigade:Wolff Sideproject

von Markus

Schnell & Langsam heißt das neue Projekt der Patenbrigade:Wolff-Masterminds Sven Wolff + Lance Marshall Murdock. Als Duo Samuel Schnell + Lionel Langsam produziert Sven + Lance facettenreiche Electronica

Die Songs tragen statt Namen nur Numern und sind je nach Geschwindigkeit Farben zugeordnet.
Blau – schnelle Tracks – über >120 BPM
Rot – langsame Songs – maximal <99 BPM
Grün – mid-tempo – 100-119 BPM

YouTube video

Schnell & Langsam @ Web

www.schnellundlangsam.com
facebook.com/schnellundlangsam
instagram.com/schnell_und_langsam
twitter.com/Schnell_Langsam
tiktok.com/@schnell_und_langsam

Schnell & Langsam Live

