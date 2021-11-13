Sonntag, November 14, 2021
1.0 Musik1.2 VideosSchwarzschild - Inferno
1.0 Musik1.2 Videos

Schwarzschild – Inferno

Lyric Video

By Markus

-

1.0 Musik1.2 VideosSchwarzschild - Inferno
YouTube video

„Inferno“ is here available as digital download or stream as part of the actual album METRIK:

„Inferno“ Lyrics: Dino Serci Production and mixing: Peter Daams Video-Production: Tim Schulschenk Mastering: Stefan Böhm Copyright SCHWARZSCHILD 2021

Schwarzschild @ Web

schwarzschild-shop.de
facebook.com/SchwarzschildMusicSchwarzschild Live

Juli 2022

Sa23jul(jul 23)10:00So24(jul 24)23:00Nachholtermin Amphi Festival 2022Köln, Amphi Festival 2022Artist:[:SITD:],Aesthetic Perfection,Alienare,Cat Rapes Dog,Chemical Sweet Kid,Der Fluch,Diary of Dreams,Dupont,Eisbrecher,Empathy Test,Erdling,Frozen Plasma,Heldmaschine,Jadu,Letzte Instanz,London After Midnight,Minuit Machine,Mono Inc.,Nachtblut,Perfection Doll,Rome,Schwarzschild,She Past Away,Solar Fake,Sono,Stahlmann,Sturm Cafè,Suicide Commando,The Birthday Massacre,The Foreign Resort,V2A,VNV Nation,Wisborg 0 Add to wishlist

Jetzt deinen Konzertalarm einrichten
Alle Angaben und Inhalte sind ohne Gewähr, Irrtum und Änderungen vorbehalten.

Newsletter? Anmelden
Jede Woche alle News

- Advertisment -

Teile diesen Beitrag

- Advertisement -

Latest News

1.1 News

Beat Noir Deluxe – A Reason To Live

Nachdem im Juli das zweite Album „Werk Zwei“ erschienen ist, folgt jetzt ein weiteres...
1.1 News

The Brute : Debütalbum

The Brute : ist ein Electronica Musikprojekt und verschmelzt progressiven Elektrosound, eingängigen Melodien mit...
1.1 News

Eisfabrik`s „Life Below Zero“

Während andere in Winterstarre verfallen, veröffentlichen Eisfabrik am 28.02.2022 ihr sechstes Album „Life Below...
1.1 News

Mesh – Touring Skyward – A Tour Movie

Einen derart intimen Einblick hinter die Kulissen, wie ihn Mesh nun mit "Touring Skyward"...

Das könnte dich auch interessierenRelated
Für dich ausgesucht

1.2 Videos

The Brute : – Driving To You

Directed by Daniel Gierke Excerpt from the upcoming Short...
Markus -
1.1 News

The Brute : Debütalbum

The Brute : ist ein Electronica Musikprojekt und verschmelzt...
Markus -
3.2 Streaming

Uncreated – Symbiosis

Auf "Symbiosis" präsentiert Patrik Hansson alias UNCREATED erneut mitreißenden...
Markus -
3.2 Streaming

Parralox – The Touchables

Markus -

Pictures

Band Index

Band Index

Markus Schmitz

+49 170 182 96 13

markus@uselinks.de

Bergisch Gladbach

X
X