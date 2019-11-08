Freitag, November 8, 2019
Sea Of Sin Remixsammlung

By Markus

2019 war ein sehr erfolgreiches Jahr für Sea Of Sin. Das neue Album “Unbroken” erhielt sehr gutes Feedback und erreichte Platz 2 in den Deutschen Alternative Charts (DAC). Darüber hinaus wurden in den letzten Monaten mehrere Singles und großartige Remixe veröffentlicht, darunter Remixe von großen Künstlern wie Mesh, The New Division, Blume, Paralyzed und Uncreated.


Um diesen Remixen, den passenden Rahmen zu geben hat sich die Band entschlossen, eine Remix-CD Compilation zu veröffentlichen, die aus den besten Remixen der letzten 1,5 Jahre besteht. Hol dir eine Kopie dieser limitierten CD!

Sea of Sin @ Web
facebook.com/seaofsinGER

Sea Of Sin Live

Es sind leider keine Termine in unserer Datenbank

