Dienstag, März 3, 2020
Seadrake sind wieder im Studio

By Markus

Gute Nachrichten für alle Seadrake Fans. Nachdem Hilton Theissen nun Solo unterwegs ist, vermeldet die Band nun, dass man sich wieder im Studio befindet und an dem Nachfolge Album zu „Isola“ arbeitet.

Eine erste Single mit dem Titel „Lover/Machine“ soll noch im Frühling erscheinen. Für den Gesangspart zeigt sich nun Ginger Khan (Ex-Priest) verantwortlich.

Seadrake @ Web
seadrakemusic.com
facebook.com/seadrakemusic

Seadrake Live

