Second Complex Debüt

Freitag, Mai 21, 2021
von Markus

Dan Beck wurde in den frühen siebziger Jahren in einem Vorort von Kopenhagen geboren. Er wuchs mit Popmusik in allen möglichen Stilen auf, wobei vor allem Depeche Mode einen großen Einfluss hatte und bis heute zu seinen Favoriten zählt. Ende 1984 traf er zum ersten Mal seinen nun langjährigen Freund Ole Ulrich Jensen von Vaylon & Reliant und sie fanden bald heraus, dass sie die gleiche Leidenschaft für – und den gleichen Musikgeschmack teilten.

Nach 10 Jahren bei Vaylon mit einer Vielzahl von guten Momenten und Erfahrungen, verspürte Dan Beck den Drang, etwas Eigenes zu schaffen. Die Idee, mit verschiedenen Sängern und Musikern zusammenzuarbeiten, war schnell geboren, und so entstand Second Complex mit dem Ziel elektronische Musik mit innovativen Melodien, die einen unverwechselbaren Stil schmieden, der leicht identifizierbar ist zu erschaffen.

Die brandneue Single “Solid Ground” ist ab sofort auf allen Streaming Plattformen verfügbar.

Second Complex @ Web

facebook.com/SecondComplexMusic

Second Complex Live

Es sind leider keine Termine in unserer Datenbank

Jetzt deinen Konzertalarm einrichten

