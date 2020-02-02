Sonntag, Februar 2, 2020
Sharon Next - Hansa, Here We Come
Mit einer Studio-Session melden sich Sharon Next am 13. März 2020 zurück.

Die achte Veröffentlichung der österreichischen Synth-Wave-Popband trägt den Namen „Hansa, here we come“ und enthält zehn ausgewählte Lieder aus dem umfangreichen Backkatalog, die am 13. September 2019 in den legendären Hansa Studios in Berlin aufgenommen wurden.

Die Bandgründer Hel Prixs (Gesang) und Michael Ruin (Synths) werden auf „Hansa, here we come” erstmals von Clemens Haipl (Depeche Ambros) an Gitarre und Bass sowie Maximilian Schachner (Wiener Linie, Black Palms Orchestra) am Schlagzeug unterstützt. Als Tontechnikerin konnte die Schwedin Nanni Johansson gewonnen werden. Unter den zehn neu produzierten Liedern befinden sich Klassiker wie “Fairytale Romance” und “Sweet and Tender Lovely Toy” sowie neuere Nummern wie” Feuerzeichen“. Die Studiosession erscheint beim Plattenlabel Arenberg Records.

