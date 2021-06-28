Montag, Juni 28, 2021
Start3.0 Listen3.2 StreamingShiv-R - Kill God Ascend

Shiv-R – Kill God Ascend

“Kill God Ascend” is the 5th full-length album from Australian electro-industrial band SHIV-R. What the killing of God means to each listener will be a unique and personal revelation.

Shiv-R @ Web

www.shiv-r.com
facebook.com/PeteCraneMusic
instagram.com/PeteCraneMusic

Shiv-R Live

Es sind leider keine Termine in unserer Datenbank

Jetzt deinen Konzertalarm einrichten

Teile diesen Beitrag

- Advertisement -

Mehr hören

Beliebt

Das könnte dich auch interessierenRelated
Für dich ausgesucht

1.1 News

Shiv-R präsentieren ihr 5tes Album

Es gibt eine Zen-Lehre, die besagt, dass man Gott,...
Markus -
1.1 News

ES23 Album Nr.4 “Only Melodies Remain”

Mit "Only Melodies Remain" meldet sich das deutsche Dark-Electro-Projekt...
Markus -
S

Shiv-R

Solo project of electro-industrial musician Pete Crane. Shiv-R Audiographie Alle VÖ`s...
Markus -
1.1 News

Various Artists – Infacted 8

In schöner Regelmäßigkeit veröffentlicht das in Deutschland beheimatete Elektronik...
Markus -

Most popular

Band Index

Band Index

Markus Schmitz

+49 170 182 96 13

markus@uselinks.de

Bergisch Gladbach

MEHR STORYS

Achtung Pop

Markus - 0

District 13 – Mind Over Matter

Markus - 0
X
X