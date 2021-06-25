SoftWave – System Failure

CREDITS ”System Failure” MUSIC VIDEO Music video production and color grading: Mario Scharff, MotionVizual Manuscript: Catrine Christensen, SoftWave Light: Philip Nersting Clipper: Mira Melina Sørensen After-effects: Jesper Banner Behind-the-scenes- and press photos: Dag Stinus Runner: DJ Kenneth Dyhr Nails: Beauty by Jolanta Haircut and color: Kamilla Kaufmann Stylist (hair and makeup): Cianne Denize Hende Styling during the recordings: BeautyBoosters Location: Tunnelfabrikken ”System Failure” SINGLE Composition, synths and vocoder voice: Jerry Olsen, SoftWave Vocal and lyrics: Catrine Christensen, SoftWave Mix and master: Jacob Cederberg, Sacki Productions Graphic design (cover art): Juan D Barragán Distribution (Beatify Audio & Bandcamp): SoftWave Distribution (all other digital platforms): T/A/P/E Sound, Two Associates Production & Entertainment

www.softwavemusic.com
facebook.com/SoftWaveMusic

