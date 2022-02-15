Dienstag, Februar 15, 2022
SoftWave – Thank You for Breaking My Heart

By Markus

-

YouTube video

𝐒𝐨𝐟𝐭𝐖𝐚𝐯𝐞 – 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐤 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐲 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 (𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐕𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐨) 📀𝐎𝐫𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐞 *𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐞𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐓/𝐀/𝐏/𝐄 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 🅲🆁🅴🅳🅸🆃🆂 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐞𝐝 𝐁𝐲: 𝐒𝐨𝐟𝐭𝐖𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐖𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐧 𝐁𝐲: 𝐂𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐂𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐁𝐲: 𝐉𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐲 𝐎𝐥𝐬𝐞𝐧 𝐋𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐰 𝐜𝐥𝐢𝐩 𝐁𝐲: 𝐇𝐞𝐧𝐫𝐢𝐤 𝐁𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐨 𝐄𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐁𝐲: 𝐉𝐮𝐚𝐧 𝐃 𝐁𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐚𝐧 𝐕𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐨 𝐄𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫: 𝐕𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐚

SoftWave @ Web

www.softwavemusic.com
facebook.com/SoftWaveMusic

SoftWave Live

Es sind leider keine Termine in unserer Datenbank

Jetzt deinen Konzertalarm einrichten
Alle Angaben und Inhalte sind ohne Gewähr, Irrtum und Änderungen vorbehalten.

1.1 News

electropop.21

Am 25.02.2022 erscheint die neue "electropop.21" Compilation. Neben der CD Version mit 13 Bands,...
1.1 News

Geschichte schreiben mit ¡-PAHL-! Heute: Der Weg zum eigenen PAHLast

Drei Freunde. Ein Ziel. Erfolg durch Musik. Einer stirbt. Trauer und Schmerz. Dann: Entschlossenheit....
1.1 News

Aesthetische mit neuen Clubtracks

Genau ein Jahr nach ihrer immer noch nachhallenden "Overflow"-EP feiern Aesthetische mit "Rvprty" ihre...
1.0 Musik

IMJUDAS Debüt Album

IMJUDAS ist das Soloprojekt des italienischen Künstlers Maxx Maryan, Gründungsmitglied und männliche Hälfte des...

