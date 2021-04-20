Dienstag, April 20, 2021
Solar Fake – Dystopian Summer Open Airs

By Markus

Wie so viele andere Bands auch, vermissen es Solar Fake zusammen mit Ihren Fans auf Konzerten zu feiern. Aktuell brennt die Band darauf endlich die Songs aus dem aktuellen Album „Enjoy Dystopia“ Live zu präsentieren.


Für den Sommer plant die Band daher Open Air Shows, natürlich unter Einhaltung der Corona-Hygienevorschriften.
Geplant sind bislang 3 Auftritte, wobei es in München, wie schon im letzten Jahr, zu zwei Auftritten an einem Tag kommt. Am Nachmittag spielen Solar Fake ein Acoustic-Konzert, am Abend dann ein “normales” Konzert. Bei beiden Konzerten werden Songs vom neuen Album gespielt.

Alle Angaben und Inhalte sind ohne Gewähr, Irrtum und Änderungen vorbehalten.

Juli 2021

Fr02jul20:0023:00Solar FakeFriedrichshafen, Dystopian Summer Open Air 2021Artist:Dunkelsucht,Solar Fake 0 Add to wishlist

Sa03jul16:0018:00Solar FakeMünchen, Dystopian Summer Open Air 2021Artist:Solar Fake 0 Add to wishlist

Sa03jul20:0023:00Solar FakeMünchen, Dystopian Summer Open Air 2021Artist:Solar Fake 0 Add to wishlist

