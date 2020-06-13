Solar Fake – Invisible

Official Live Video
Solar Fake – Who Cares, It’s Live
CD 1
- Intro 01:00
- Sick of you 04:18
- No apologies 04:26
- Reset to default 04:24
- Under control 04:50
- Here I stand 05:36
- A bullet left for you 05:39
- All the things you say 04:32
- I don’t want you in here 03:57
- Invisible 05:02
- Not what I wanted 05:18
- More tha…
Solar Fake @ Web
solarfake.de
facebook.com/SolarFake
twitter.com/solarfake
Solar Fake Live
Juli 2020
Sa18jul16:0023:30Neuer Termin1.Black Lower Castle FestivalKranichfeldNeuer Termin: 31.7.2021Artist:A Spell Inside,Adam Is A Girl,Mesh,Rroyce,Solar Fake 0 Add to wishlist
Sa25jul(jul 25)10:00So26(jul 26)23:00AbgesagtAmphi Festival 2020Köln, Amphi Festival 2020Artist:[:SITD:],Aesthetic Perfection,Alienare,Cat Rapes Dog,Chemical Sweet Kid,Der Fluch,Diary of Dreams,Dupont,Eisbrecher,Empathy Test,Frozen Plasma,Heldmaschine,Jadu,Letzte Instanz,London After Midnight,Minuit Machine,Nachtblut,Oomph!,Perfection Doll,Rome,Scarlet Dorn,Schwarzschild,She Past Away,Solar Fake,Sono,Stahlmann,Sturm Cafè,Suicide Commando,The Birthday Massacre,The Foreign Resort,V2A,VNV Nation,Wisborg 1 Add to wishlist
November 2020
Dezember 2020
Juli 2021
Sa24jul(jul 24)10:00So25(jul 25)23:00[U]-TippAmphi Festival 2021Köln, Amphi Festival 2021Artist:[:SITD:],Aesthetic Perfection,Alienare,Cat Rapes Dog,Chemical Sweet Kid,Der Fluch,Diary of Dreams,Dupont,Eisbrecher,Empathy Test,Frozen Plasma,Heldmaschine,Jadu,Letzte Instanz,London After Midnight,Minuit Machine,Nachtblut,Oomph!,Perfection Doll,Rome,Scarlet Dorn,Schwarzschild,She Past Away,Solar Fake,Sono,Stahlmann,Sturm Cafè,Suicide Commando,The Birthday Massacre,The Foreign Resort,V2A,VNV Nation,Wisborg 0 Add to wishlist