Solar Fake – Invisible

Official Live Video

Solar Fake – Who Cares, It’s Live

CD 1

  1. Intro 01:00
  2. Sick of you 04:18
  3. No apologies 04:26
  4. Reset to default 04:24
  5. Under control 04:50
  6. Here I stand 05:36
  7. A bullet left for you 05:39
  8. All the things you say 04:32
  9. I don’t want you in here 03:57
  10. Invisible 05:02
  11. Not what I wanted 05:18
  12. More tha…
Details

Solar Fake @ Web


solarfake.de
facebook.com/SolarFake
twitter.com/solarfake

Solar Fake Live

Juli 2020

Sa18jul16:0023:30Neuer Termin1.Black Lower Castle FestivalKranichfeldNeuer Termin: 31.7.2021Artist:A Spell Inside,Adam Is A Girl,Mesh,Rroyce,Solar Fake 0 Add to wishlist

Sa25jul(jul 25)10:00So26(jul 26)23:00AbgesagtAmphi Festival 2020Köln, Amphi Festival 2020Artist:[:SITD:],Aesthetic Perfection,Alienare,Cat Rapes Dog,Chemical Sweet Kid,Der Fluch,Diary of Dreams,Dupont,Eisbrecher,Empathy Test,Frozen Plasma,Heldmaschine,Jadu,Letzte Instanz,London After Midnight,Minuit Machine,Nachtblut,Oomph!,Perfection Doll,Rome,Scarlet Dorn,Schwarzschild,She Past Away,Solar Fake,Sono,Stahlmann,Sturm Cafè,Suicide Commando,The Birthday Massacre,The Foreign Resort,V2A,VNV Nation,Wisborg 1 Add to wishlist

November 2020

Fr06nov(nov 6)0:00Sa07(nov 7)0:00[U]-TippOut Of Line Weekender "Dark'n'Electro Edition" 2020BerlinArtist:Blutengel,Dive,Front 242,Haedzor,Massive Ego,Solar Fake,Suicide Commando,Yellow Lazarus 0 Add to wishlist

Dezember 2020

Sa26dez19:3023:00Solar FakeGörlitz, You Win. Who Cares? Part TwoArtist:Solar Fake 0 Add to wishlist

Juli 2021

Sa24jul(jul 24)10:00So25(jul 25)23:00[U]-TippAmphi Festival 2021Köln, Amphi Festival 2021Artist:[:SITD:],Aesthetic Perfection,Alienare,Cat Rapes Dog,Chemical Sweet Kid,Der Fluch,Diary of Dreams,Dupont,Eisbrecher,Empathy Test,Frozen Plasma,Heldmaschine,Jadu,Letzte Instanz,London After Midnight,Minuit Machine,Nachtblut,Oomph!,Perfection Doll,Rome,Scarlet Dorn,Schwarzschild,She Past Away,Solar Fake,Sono,Stahlmann,Sturm Cafè,Suicide Commando,The Birthday Massacre,The Foreign Resort,V2A,VNV Nation,Wisborg 0 Add to wishlist

Sa31jul16:0023:30[U]-Tipp1.Black Lower Castle FestivalKranichfeldArtist:A Spell Inside,Adam Is A Girl,Mesh,Rroyce,Solar Fake 0 Add to wishlist

