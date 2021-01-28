Donnerstag, Januar 28, 2021
Solar Fake – It’s Who You Are

starring: Sven, André, Jeans, Wenke, Phoebe production, dop & postpro: Sven Friedrich directed and edited by Jennifer Konrad camera operators: Jennifer Konrad, Alexander Stark, Anja Werner, Sven Friedrich “It’s who you are” written, performed, recorded, mixed and mastered by Sven Friedrich Album version to be found on the album “Enjoy Dystopia” by Solar Fake Thanks to everyone who made this clip possible!

Solar Fake @ Web


solarfake.de
facebook.com/SolarFake
twitter.com/solarfake

Solar Fake Live

Mai 2021

Fr07mai(mai 7)00:00Sa08(mai 8)00:00Nachholtermin[U]-TippOut Of Line Weekender "Dark'n'Electro Edition" 2020BerlinArtist:Blutengel,Dive,Front 242,Haedzor,Massive Ego,Solar Fake,Suicide Commando,Yellow Lazarus 0 Add to wishlist

Juli 2021

Sa24jul(jul 24)10:00So25(jul 25)23:00[U]-TippAmphi Festival 2021Köln, Amphi Festival 2021Artist:[:SITD:],Aesthetic Perfection,Alienare,Cat Rapes Dog,Chemical Sweet Kid,Der Fluch,Diary of Dreams,Dupont,Eisbrecher,Empathy Test,Frozen Plasma,Heldmaschine,Jadu,Letzte Instanz,London After Midnight,Minuit Machine,Nachtblut,Oomph!,Perfection Doll,Rome,Scarlet Dorn,Schwarzschild,She Past Away,Solar Fake,Sono,Stahlmann,Sturm Cafè,Suicide Commando,The Birthday Massacre,The Foreign Resort,V2A,VNV Nation,Wisborg 0 Add to wishlist

Sa31jul16:0023:30[U]-Tipp1.Black Lower Castle FestivalKranichfeldArtist:A Spell Inside,Adam Is A Girl,Mesh,Rroyce,Solar Fake 0 Add to wishlist

