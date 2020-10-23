Freitag, Oktober 23, 2020
Solar Fake mit neuer Single zurück

Solar Fake melden sich, melodisch, tanzbar und bittersüß zurück.

Mit „The Pretty Life“ gibt das Trio einen Vorgeschmack auf das im nächsten Jahr erscheinende Album und zeigt sich einmal mehr von seiner stärksten Seite. Einerseits fügt „This Pretty Life“ dem Sound der Band eine deutlich neue Facette hinzu, andererseits bekommen Fans alles, was sie an der Band kennen und lieben: Ein eingängiger Beat, simple und doch tief gehende Synthie Melodien und die unverkennbare Stimme von Sven, die den Hörer sofort gefangen nimmt.

„This Pretty Life“ erscheint als auf 777 Einheiten limitierte und handnummerierte Clubsingle inklusive drei Bonus Versionen.

Solar Fake – This Pretty Life

  1. This Pretty Life (Original Version)
  2. This Pretty Life (Extended Version)
  3. This Pretty Life (Random Starlight RMX)
  4. This Pretty Life (Piano Version)
Solar Fake @ Web


solarfake.de
facebook.com/SolarFake
twitter.com/solarfake

Solar Fake Live

Es sind leider keine Termine in unserer Datenbank

