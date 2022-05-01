1.0 Musik1.2 VideosSolaris D -Turn Of The Tide
Solaris D -Turn Of The Tide

Markus
By Markus

-

YouTube video

„Turn Of The Tide“ ist die dritte Single aus der „First Contact“ EP von Solaris D.
Music: Irmi Wrede
Lyrics: Carsten Grünewald
Production: Olaf Wollschläger
Filmed by: SImon Thiel
Directed by: Kay Schäfer (Neuroklast)

Solaris D @ Web

www.solaris-d.com
facebook.com/OfficialSolarisD
instagram.com/solaris_d_official

Solaris D Live

