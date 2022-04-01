Solitary Experiments auf Transcendent Tour 2022

2.0 Nachtschicht2.1 Live in Concert

Markus

Ladies and Gentlemen…turn the lights on!!!

Trotz all der schrecklichen Nachrichten auf der Welt, trotz der immer noch unsicheren Lage für Bands und Veranstalter, trotz allem möchten die Band und die Veranstalter Ihren Optimismus nicht verlieren und euch stolz und voller Vorfreude die Tourdaten für den Herbst verkünden

Als special guests werden Solitary Experiments dabei Vanguard und Mental Exile begleiten.

Der Ticketvorverkauf für die einzelnen Städte startet in Kürze!..
Foto: Chris Ruiz
Artwork: userdx

November 2022

Fr11nov20:00 Solitary ExperimentsPotsdam, Transcendent Tour 2022Artist:Mental Exile,Solitary Experiments,Vanguard 0 Add to wishlist

Sa12nov20:00 Solitary ExperimentsBischofswerda, Transcendent Tour 2022Artist:Mental Exile,Solitary Experiments,Vanguard 0 Add to wishlist

Fr18nov20:00 Solitary ExperimentsLeipzig, Transcendent Tour 2022Artist:Mental Exile,Solitary Experiments,Vanguard 0 Add to wishlist

Sa19nov20:00 Solitary ExperimentsHannover , Transcendent Tour 2022Artist:Mental Exile,Solitary Experiments,Vanguard 0 Add to wishlist

Fr25nov20:00 Solitary ExperimentsOberhausen , Transcendent Tour 2022Artist:Mental Exile,Solitary Experiments,Vanguard 0 Add to wishlist

Sa26nov20:00 Solitary ExperimentsNürnberg, Transcendent Tour 2022Artist:Mental Exile,Solitary Experiments,Vanguard 0 Add to wishlist


Alle Angaben und Inhalte sind ohne Gewähr, Irrtum und Änderungen vorbehalten.

