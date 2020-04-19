Sonntag, April 19, 2020
1.0 Musik 1.2 Videos Solitary Experiments - Brace Yourself!
1.0 Musik1.2 Videos

Solitary Experiments – Brace Yourself!

By Markus

-

- Advertisment -
1.0 Musik 1.2 Videos Solitary Experiments - Brace Yourself!

“Brace Yourself!” Taken from the album „Future Tense“ ℗ 2018 Out Of Line Music Music Publisher: Copyright Control Lyricist: Dennis Schober Composer: Michael Thielemann

Solitary Experiments @ Web
solitaryexperiments.de
facebook.com/solitaryexperiments

Solitary Experiments Live

Juni 2020

Sa20jun14:0023:00AbgesagtE-tropolis Festival 2020OberhausenArtist:Absurd Minds,Covenant,Diorama,Eisfabrik,Fix8:Sed8,Grendel,Hocico,Solitary Experiments,Torul,Winterkälte,XotoX,Zweite Jugend 1 Add to wishlist

August 2020

Sa08aug(aug 8)11:00So09(aug 9)23:00AbgesagtM'era Luna Festival 2020Artist:Coma Alliance,Diorama,Faderhead,Holygram,Nachtmahr,Nitzer Ebb,Noisuf-X,Ost+Front,Rotersand,Schandmaul,Solitary Experiments,The Beauty Of Gemina,The Cassandra Complex,Unzucht 0 Add to wishlist

Jetzt deinen Konzertalarm einrichten

Teile diesen Beitrag

- Advertisement -

Latest News

1.1 NewsMarkus - 0

Xotox veröffentlicht neues Album als Doppel CD

Von Gestern, über Morgen ins Heute Nach der Veröffentlichung der beiden vorab Singles „UFO“ und „Sorgenkind“ präsentiert...
Weiterlesen
1.1 NewsMarkus - 0

Rabia Sorda melden sich zurück mit neuer Single “Destruye”

Erk Aicrag, auch bekannt als Frontmann der Mexican Aggrotech Devils Hocico, meldet sich mit seinem Soloprojekt Rabia...
Weiterlesen
1.1 NewsMarkus - 0

Tension Control “In neuem Licht”

In neuem Licht! Getreu der Linie, "alles analog", legt Tension Control eine 150 bpm schnelle Nummer im...
Weiterlesen
1.1 NewsMarkus - 0

Avarice In Audio bringen ihr 4tes Album in Stellung

Seit der Veröffentlichung von “No Punishment: No Paradise” in 2018 hat sich das australische Trio Avarice In...
Weiterlesen
- Advertisement -[adrotate group="3"]

Das könnte dich auch interessierenRelated
Für dich ausgesucht

1.1 News

Rabia Sorda melden sich zurück mit neuer Single “Destruye”

Erk Aicrag, auch bekannt als Frontmann der...
Markus - 0
Weiterlesen
1.1 News

She Hates Emotions Single”See The Light”

Die Achtziger – Jahrzehnt der musikalischen Freiheit,...
Markus - 0
Weiterlesen
1.2 Videos

Rabia Sorda – Destruye

Directed by Liss Eulenherz - www.eulenherz-artwork.com
Markus - 0
Weiterlesen
1.2 Videos

Blutengel veröffentlichen Lockdown-Video mit Fans für die Fans: „Wir sind unsterblich“

Blutengel, die Band um Szene-Ikone Chris Pohl...
Markus - 0
Weiterlesen
Kontaktieren Sie uns: markus@uselinks.de
©
MEHR STORYS

District 13 – All alone

Markus - 0

Eisfabrik – And Nothing Turns

Markus - 0
X
X