Soman – Vision

A drastic record for drastic times: “Vision” shows SOMAN impressively upping the ante, following the path worthy of an equally technical and artistic mastermind like Kolja Trelle. He leaves generic club hits to the others, music for the masses is not what he’s after. For years he has been on his way to stimulate both head and stomach with his relentlessly storming manifestos. In the past 20 years he has been tinkering with his very own footprint in the world of electronic darkness and yet always finds new ways and means to disturb, shake up or hammer his audience into a trance-like stupor.

August 2022

Sa06augGanztägigNachholterminM'era Luna FestivalHildesheimArtist:A Life Divided,Adam Is A Girl,Aeverium,Ambassador21,ASP,Blutengel,Chrom,Covenant,Diorama,Eisbrecher,Faderhead,Feuerschwanz,Front Line Assembly,Haujobb,Hell Boulevard,In Strict Confidence,Megaherz,Nachtmahr,Nitzer Ebb,Noisuf-X,Ost+Front,Oul,Qntal,Rave The Reqviem,Rotersand,Schandmaul,Schattenmann,Solitary Experiments,Soman,The Beauty Of Gemina,The Cassandra Complex,The Crüxshadows,The Lord Of The Lost Ensemble,The Mission,The Sisters Of Mercy,Then Comes Silence,Tyske Ludder,Unzucht,VNV Nation 0 Add to wishlist

