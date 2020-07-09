Donnerstag, Juli 9, 2020
Speed Injektion

Speed Injektion Debüt

Markus - 0
Speed Injektion ist ein tanzflächenfokussiertes Nebenprojekt des berüchtigten Aggrotech-Acts Alien Vampires und präsentiert nun seine Debüt Veröffentlichung. Das lang...
Speed Injektion Audiographie

facebook.com/SpeedInjektion

Speed Injektion ist ein tanzflächenfokussiertes Nebenprojekt des berüchtigten Aggrotech-Acts Alien Vampires und präsentiert nun seine Debüt Veröffentlichung.
1.1 News

Sirus – The Book Of Gates

Die zweite Single aus dem aktuellen Sirus-Album "Apocrypha" ist nichts anderes als der Live-Favorit "The Book of...
1.1 News

Solar Fake Entern die Charts mit Live-Album

Das letzte Woche erschienene Solar Fake Live-Album „Who Cares, it's live“ landete in Deutschland auf Platz 25...
1.1 News

Assemblage 23 – Album Nummer 10

Assemblage 23 - das Ein-Mann-Projekt von Tom Shear - verbindet genreerweiternde Elektronik mit sehr persönlichen Themen. Das...
Speed Injektion ist ein tanzflächenfokussiertes Nebenprojekt des...
Purwien & Kowa

Forma Tadre

