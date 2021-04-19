Montag, April 19, 2021
1.0 Musik1.1 NewsStahlnebel & Black Selket`s "The Darkest Hour"
1.0 Musik1.1 News

Stahlnebel & Black Selket`s “The Darkest Hour”

von Markus

-

- Advertisment -

Ein tödlicher Virus nimmt unserer Welt die Luft zum atmen, dieser Virus beeinflusst das tägliches Leben … leider ist das heute keine düstere Zukunftsvision mehr.

Die Texte von Stahlnebel & Black Selket Sänger & Songwriter [Ralph] beschäftigen sich schon seit 2007 damit, leider wurden diese Worte nun von der Realität eingeholt. Die ganze Welt ist im Lockdown und auch unserer Musikszene sendet auf Sparflamme … Grund genug seine Kräfte zu bündeln und so ziehen nun auch wieder Advoxya Records & StahlBlack Productions an einem Strang um das bestmögliche Ergebnis zu erzielen.

Die CD “The darkest hour” enthält 11 frische Dark Electro-Industrial-Future Pop Perlen und mit “Lost our way” & “God and the devil” zwei der vielleicht besten Songs von Stahlnebel & Black Selket bisher … Komponist [Sander] verwöhnt eure Ohren mit feinen Melodien und euer Körper wird eindringlich nach Tanz-Bewegungen verlangen. Natürlich wurde auch das Musik-Projekt Stahlnebel & Black Selket, nach einem großartigen Auftritt beim Wave & Gothik Treffen 2019, durch diesen Virus extrem ausgebremst … doch diese neue Veröffentlichung zeigt Ihre Leidenschaft in ihre Musikszene !

Diese 11 Track CD ist nur der Auftakt, im Sommer soll über Advoxya noch das 16 Track Doppel-Vinyl “We never surrender” folgen denn, gemeinsam sind wir stark !

Stahlnebel & Black Selket @ Web
facebook.com/stahlnebel.blackselket

Stahlnebel & Black Selket Live

Es sind leider keine Termine in unserer Datenbank

Teile diesen Beitrag

Newsletter? Anmelden
Jede Woche alle News

- Advertisement -

Latest News

1.1 News

Neue Single aus dem Hause Alienare

Sie sind zurück! Unverkennbarer, düsterer Synthpopsound klingt aus den Boxen bei der neuen Alienare-Single...
1.1 News

Das Werk – Aeshma

Das Werk ist ein Projekt von Centhrons Mastermind Elmar Schmidt. 1999 begannen die ersten...
1.1 News

Stahlnebel & Black Selket`s “The Darkest Hour”

Ein tödlicher Virus nimmt unserer Welt die Luft zum atmen, dieser Virus beeinflusst das...
1.1 News

Kirlian Camera`s “Cold Pills (Scarlet Gate of Toxic Daybreak)”

Kirlian Camera legen mit "Cold Pills (Scarlet Gate of Toxic Daybreak)" ihr musikalisch bisher...
- Advertisement -

Neue Klänge

Das könnte dich auch interessierenRelated
Für dich ausgesucht

3.2 Streaming

Uselinks KW 16 – EBM Dust of Time

Alter oder ältere EBM Klänge
Markus -
1.1 News

Das Werk – Aeshma

Das Werk ist ein Projekt von Centhrons Mastermind Elmar...
Markus -
1.1 News

Endzustand`s “Roter Freitag”

Nach der Veröffentlichung des Debütalbum "Werk des Krieges" im...
Markus -
1.1 News

Ad:keY: Single Nr. 3 aus dem Album “Resonanz”

Für die dritte Singleauskopplung aus dem erfolgreichen "Resonanz"-Album wählten...
Markus -

Most popular

Band Index

Band Index

Markus Schmitz

+49 170 182 96 13

markus@uselinks.de

Bergisch Gladbach

MEHR STORYS

Loewenhertz melden sich zurück

Markus - 0

Massive Ego`s zweites Album “Church For The Malfunctioned”

Markus - 0
X
X