Samstag, April 18, 2020
State Of The Union – Behind That Dress

By Markus

A music video adaptation of the song “Behind that dress” from the new 2020 Maxi-single release of BAD FLOWER by STATE OF THE UNION containing remixes by Ruined Conflict, C-Lekktor, 64 Rockets, Digital Energy, Nordika, DMT Berzerk, and Aircrash Bureau.

POSTPANIC PICTURES present – a ASH THORP & ANTHONY SCOTT BURNS – film produced by MISCHA ROZEMA & JULES TERVOORT – starring NEREA REVILLA & WASTECLEY MORALES – original score by ANGUS MACRAE & PILOTPRIEST – director of photography ARNAU VALLS COLOMER – original edited by ANTHONY SCOTT BURNS – “Behind that Dress” song-adaptation & editing by JOHANN SEBASTIAN – vfx supervisor IVOR GOLDBERG – co-producers JONAS HENDRIX – ALVARO WEBER – costume design PATRICK RAZO – associate producer ANNEJES VAN LIEMPD – consulting producer ANIA MARKHAM – sound designer JOCHEN MADER – producers JULES TERVOORT – MISCHA ROZEMA – story, screenplay & directed by ASH THORP & ANTHONY SCOTT BURNS.

