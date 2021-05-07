Freitag, Mai 7, 2021
Start3.0 Listen3.2 StreamingStation Echo – Control Voltage (Special Edition)

Station Echo – Control Voltage (Special Edition)

Eine außergewöhnliche Stimme, starkes Songwriting und eine ausgefeilte Produktion sind das Markenzeichen von „Station Echo“. Die aus Lyon / Frankreich stammende Band weiß den Hörer mit einer gekonnten Fusion aus Rock- und Popelementen die stellenweise wie eine Fusion aus Placebo und Depeche Mode anmutet, und vom ersten bis zum letzten Ton in seinen Bann zieht, zu überzeugen.

Station Echo`s “Control Voltage” als Limited Special Edition

Station Echo @ Web

www.stationecho.com
facebook.com/stationecho
soundcloud.com/stationecho

Station Echo Live

Es sind leider keine Termine in unserer Datenbank

Jetzt deinen Konzertalarm einrichten

Teile diesen Beitrag

- Advertisement -

Mehr hören

Beliebt

Das könnte dich auch interessierenRelated
Für dich ausgesucht

1.1 News

Neue Songs von DV8R

Das aus Seattle (USA) stammende Trio „DV8R“ meldet sich,...
Markus -
3.2 Streaming

Gen-Zx – Darkness Of The Day

Das Zusammentreffen von zwei Generationen, Oldschool meets Newschool und...
Markus -
3.2 Streaming

All New Sounds

Playlist neuer Veröffentlichungen, zum entdecken.
Markus -
3.2 Streaming

Gen-Zx – Walking In Flames

Vorabsingle aus dem Album "Darkness Of The Day"
Markus -

Most popular

Band Index

Band Index

Markus Schmitz

+49 170 182 96 13

markus@uselinks.de

Bergisch Gladbach

MEHR STORYS

Kirlian Camera – Lobotomine 5

Markus - 0

Gen-Zx – Walking In Flames

Markus - 0
X
X